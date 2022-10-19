2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment

Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando.

The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people on Tuesday and took in 20 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs were found inside an apartment in the Baldwin Park neighborhood.

The DEA said it suspected Jonathan Beharry was a cocaine distributor operating in Central Florida and dealing in kilo-sized quantities.

After intercepting phone messages and watching Beharry’s activity, a search warrant was obtained for his apartment, where authorities found 20 kilograms of cocaine, bags of cocaine and large amounts of cash stashed in different places.

Beharry and a woman found in the apartment, Vilnarie Figueroa Matos, were both arrested for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

Beharry was released from state prison a couple of years ago for a murder in Osceola County, where the victim’s body was found on Old Tampa Highway.

