2 arrested in 2002 cold-case killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

After nearly 20 years of disappointment and dead ends, authorities charged two men with murder in the cold-case killing of hip-hop pioneer Jam Master Jay, who was gunned down in his Queens music studio in 2002 during what prosecutors described as a drug-related homicide.

Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were slapped with murder charges for storming into Jay’s studio on Oct. 30, 2002, in Jamaica, Queens, and ordering the other people to the ground at gunpoint and fatally shooting the 37-year-old Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, officials said.

Prosecutors said Mizell was targeted for cutting his killers out of a drug deal.

The high-profile murder of the Run-DMC DJ has gone unsolved for years — despite his family’s calls for justice. The feds did name Washington as an accomplice to the murder in 2007, during his trial on other New York robbery charges.