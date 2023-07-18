2 arrested after 37-mile chase during Fond du Lac County drug interdiction operation

FOND DU LAC – A coordinated multi-jurisdiction drug interdiction task force in Fond du Lac County July 13 resulted in several arrests and drug seizures.

As part of that effort, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that two men out on parole led officers on a chase on Interstate 41 that totaled 37 miles.

That incident started around 6:30 p.m. July 13 after a deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 41 northbound near County B. As the deputy and a K-9 handler/backup deputy were at the vehicle speaking with the two occupants, the driver suddenly sped away at a high speed, the release said.

With deputies in pursuit, the driver turned around in an emergency crossover on the interstate and headed back southbound.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a Slinger Police Department officer deployed tire deflation devices, but the driver continued to flee until one flattened tire was almost completely shredded off the rim, the release said.

The driver finally stopped on I-41 south of Holy Hill Road in southern Washington County. The passenger complied with officers and was taken into custody, but the driver did not comply with officers for several minutes before surrendering.

While the stop was taking place, significant traffic backups and delays occurred as a result of the extended duration of the stop, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hurt and no other vehicles or police vehicles were damaged during the 37-mile pursuit, the release said.

During the pursuit, the suspects threw a bag out the passenger window into the west ditch. A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy trailing behind the pursuit stopped and searched the ditch line and recovered a small bag that contained two loaded handguns, the release said.

Drugs confiscated during the incident included methamphetamine and marijuana.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver of the vehicle as an adult male from Milwaukee who is out on parole for felony armed robbery by use of force and has additional criminal convictions in his criminal history. The sheriff’s office did not release his name or age. He was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misappropriation of an ID (because the sheriff's office said he provided deputies with another person’s identification when first stopped), possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, and a probation hold, and was issued numerous traffic citations.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger is an adult male from Green Bay who is also out on felony parole for armed robbery and has additional criminal convictions in his criminal history. He was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC and a probation hold. The sheriff's office did not release his name or age.

The incident was one of 95 traffic stops that occurred during the drug interdiction task force’s efforts between 2 and 10 p.m. July 13. The sheriff’s office teamed with officers from the Fond du Lac, Waupun, Rosendale and Ripon police departments in the effort, along with 10 investigators assigned to the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and six K-9 teams from local agencies.

The primary objective of the interdiction, according to the release, was to saturate high drug-trafficking neighborhoods and corridors throughout the county and identify and arrest those involved in illegal drug trafficking, possession or other crimes.

The sheriff’s office said five felony and one misdemeanor criminal arrest, one warrant arrest, 25 traffic citations, two operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, 41 traffic warnings and one ordinance citation were made during the effort.

The release said illegal drugs and other items were seized as well, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, Schedule II prescription medication possessed without a prescription, drug paraphernalia, two illegally possessed firearms and cash.

