2 arrested, accused of causing $20K in damage to Sun Valley High School

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects and charged them in connection with a senior prank, which caused extensive damage to Sun Valley High School late last week.

Non-student Javier Sheffield, 21, and student Nalen Geoffroy, 18, are the two main suspects responsible for the costly damage to the school’s computer equipment and electrical panels, the sheriff said.

Social media video showed the vandalism.

Sheffield and Geoffroy each were charged with felony damaging computers and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

“The damage caused by these suspects during this ‘prank’ is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey in a news release. “The total cost of necessary repairs or replacements is still being calculated but is expected to be valued at over $20,000. Local parents need to be extra vigilant this time of year and ensure their children are making smart decisions that will keep them from jeopardizing their futures.” Sheffield and Geoffroy were processed into the Union County Detention Center.

It’s an ongoing investigation, and there could be more charges in the future.

