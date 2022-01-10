2 arrested, accused of trying to run over off-duty Wichita patrol deputy, official says

Two people have been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, accused of trying to run over an off-duty patrol deputy responding to a theft in east Wichita on Sunday.

The deputy responded at 5:35 p.m. Sunday to a theft happening at a business on Harry and Webb. He arrived and found two people outside of the business. One started to drive a vehicle towards him, , Lt. Benjamin Blick with the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The deputy fired a single shot at the vehicle, but did not hit either of the occupants. The vehicle left, Blick says in the release.

The deputy was not injured in the encounter.

Wichita police later found the vehicle and occupants near Oliver and Morris. They arrested 55-year-old Lisa Young and 31-year-old Abel Molina, both from Wichita, booking records show.

Young was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, and Molina on suspicion of theft; they both face drug charges.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office for review after the criminal investigation is done.