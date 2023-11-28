2 arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer

Nov. 28—A 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were arrested Monday night for allegedly assaulting a Honolulu police officer in Pearl City.

At about 9:50 p.m. Monday the two "suspects assaulted an officer while in the performance of her duty causing bodily injury," according to an HPD highlight.

Police did not immediately disclose if the officer was wounded, what duties the officer was performing, what the two suspects were allegedly doing, or how they allegedly assaulted the officer.

The girl and the woman were arrested at 10 p.m. Monday at the home located at 1635 Hoolehua St. They remain in police custody pending investigation.

HPD opened an assault on a law enforcement officer on a first-degree case, a class "C" felony punishable by up to five years in prison.