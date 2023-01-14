2 arrested after allegedly assaulting, yelling racial slurs at neighbor in west Seattle

A man and woman were arrested in Seattle’s Westwood neighborhood on Friday after they allegedly forced their way into a neighbor’s apartment, then assaulted him, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest, where they learned there had been a physical altercation between several residents of the neighborhood.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, told police that his upstairs neighbors attempted to damage his vehicle and called 911 to report the incident.

As he was walking back to his apartment, a 38-year-old woman allegedly yelled racial slurs at him and threatened to kill him.

She then followed him into his apartment and threw punches at him, preventing him from closing the door.

A 40-year-old man entered the apartment soon after and began throwing punches at the victim while also saying racial slurs and threatening to kill him, according to police.

All three individuals involved in this incident had visible non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police spoke with multiple witnesses, one of whom reported seeing the victim defending himself as the male suspect assaulted him. Officers also located “evidence of a physical disturbance” inside the victim’s apartment.

Police arrested both suspects on burglary, assault and hate crime charges. They were later booked into the King County Jail.