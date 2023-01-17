2 arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Colorado Springs

Jan. 16—Two suspects were arrested in Colorado Springs Monday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

Police responded just before noon to the 1500 block of North Walnut Street, where a man and woman were parked in an RV, according to police. Both had felony warrants for their arrests.

The woman was identified as Darlene Griffith and had warrants for her arrest after allegedly discharging a firearm illegally last week. Griffith fled in a white SUV to 19th and Uintah streets, where detectives took her into custody without incident, police say.

The second suspect, identified as Aaron Miller, is believed to be Griffith's boyfriend. His existing warrants were related to allegedly fleeing from El Paso County sheriff's deputies recently, according to police.

Miller remained inside the RV despite officers' orders to exit. After obtaining a warrant to search the RV, officers used chemical munitions to force Miller to evacuate. He was then taken into custody.