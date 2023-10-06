2 arrested after allegedly stealing more than $44,000 in sunglasses from California store

Two women were arrested Wednesday afternoon after stealing more than $44,000 in high-end sunglasses from a downtown San Luis Obispo store, police said.

San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were dispatched to the Sunglass Hut at 883 Higuera St. for a report of a theft around 2:38 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

Once there, the officers were told two females had entered the store and started “placing high-end sunglasses into bags, then quickly left the store,” according to the release.

More than $44,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, police said.

A description of the two women was broadcast to the patrol team, but they could not at first be found.

An informational “be on the lookout” alert was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies for their vehicle, however, and approximately 30 minutes later a California Highway Patrol officer spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Highway 46.

According to the release, CHP officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop near San Miguel. SLOPD detectives were then called to the scene to positively identify the women in the vehicle as the suspects in the theft. The stolen property was also found in the car and recovered, police said.

The women were identified as Akaija Msheabeverli Elder, a 22-year-old resident of Fairfield, and Maiya Korrin Green, a 19-year-old resident of Vallejo.

Elder and Green were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony grand theft and felony organized retail theft, according to the release.