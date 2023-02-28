2 arrested for allegedly trading child porn, officials say

Two men are now behind bars after allegedly being involved in a child pornography trade.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force began two separate investigations into internet usage for two men.

Last week, law officials conducted two search warrants for Joseph Carter, 19, of The Rock, Georgia, and Joseph Robinson, 39, of Thomaston after receiving tips.

The GBI said that investigators inspected numerous electronic devices during the searches resulting in both Carter and Robinson being arrested.

Authorities said the investigations are part of an ongoing effort to identify individuals involved in the child pornography trade.

Carter is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, three possession of child sexual abuse material, and three counts of distribution.

Robinson is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of possession, and three counts of distribution.

