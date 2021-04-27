2 arrested amid Parker County investigation into bodies found at abandoned schoolhouse

A Whitt couple were in custody Tuesday after their names came up in the Parker County murder investigation of two men whose bodies were found near an abandoned schoolhouse, according to the sheriff.

But Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said no one has been charged for the April 11 homicides.

Detectives believe the two men — Daniel Gomez, 26, of Waco, and Efrain Mendoza, 35, of Austin — were shot to death during a drug deal gone wrong.

One of the shooting victims, Gomez, was wanted by unidentified Hispanic men from California and Mexico, authorities said. Those men contacted Gomez’s family, telling them that Gomez had stolen 17 bricks worth $1 million.

Gomez had a friend drive him to the Parker County abandoned schoolhouse on April 11 to obtain money to “make things right by reimbursing the person he stole from,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Gomez’s friend heard arguing, a scuffle and then gunshots. That friend drove away from the scene and he later called authorities about the shooting.

Through the investigation, a search warrant was executed Monday morning at a home in Whitt across the street from where the fatal shootings occurred.

Jerome Thomas Watkins was arrested on drug and theft charges, while Shamorrowia Jeannette Alexander was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Weatherford.

Watkins had told authorities he wasn’t home at the time of the April 11 shooting, but authorities obtained his cell phone records which indicated his cell phone was near his home that night.