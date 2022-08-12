2 arrested after argument sparks shootout in uptown Charlotte, police say

Two men are in custody in connection with a shootout following an argument in uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, police said.

Two groups who are “known to each other” opened fire in the 100 block of Montford Point Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet Friday. That’s off North Tryon Street.

Officers arrived after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Two of the three vehicles hit by gunfire had people inside, police said. Seven bystanders were not injured, according to a CMPD report.

A chef who volunteers with the nonprofit Block Love CLT told WSOC that he saw a woman “walking down the street and carrying a long weapon” before she opened fire. CMPD did not say if a woman was involved in the shootout.

Block Love CLT did not immediately respond to a Charlotte Observer request for comment.

Two groups known to each other were arguing which led to gunfire. Officers located a vehicle involved in the shooting and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and a passenger were identified as convicted felons. (2/7) — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 12, 2022

Officers found Kalik Foster, 25, injured in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Malcolm Townsend during a traffic stop after the shootout, police said. Foster had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital.

Meth and 19 grams of crack cocaine were found on Townsend, police said. Two stolen guns were also found in the vehicle. He also had outstanding warrants, CMPD said.

Townsend is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, police records show. Foster is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, according to records.

An unidentified person in a separate vehicle also was struck during the shootout and taken to a hospital, according to police. A gun also was found in the individual’s vehicle, but It is unclear if they were involved in the shootout or will face charges.