2 arrested in armed robbery case

Dec. 8—Police recently arrested two men whom they believe were involved in the armed robbery of a parked armored truck last month on the city's westside.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Keith Martin, 41, and James Alexander III, 34, both of Indianapolis, are each facing a Level 3 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.

Police are also asking the public for help in locating 29-year-old Edwin Sims, of Indianapolis, who is facing a preliminary Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery.

Sims also has active warrants out of Marion and Hendricks counties, the release added.

The men's charges stem from an armed robbery that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Nov. 16. in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street.

That's when authorities say that while an employee was working inside on the ATM machine, a man allegedly entered the armored truck and held another employee at gunpoint before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.

The man then reportedly fled the scene, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7322 or brood@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Along with contacting KPD, police also stated that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwin Sims can contact the FBI Office at 317-595-4000.

