2 arrested in armed robbery, sexual battery investigation, CMPD says

Two men were arrested Monday in an armed robbery and sexual battery investigation, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested Jeffery Morgan, 41, and Jeffery Morgan III, 19.

On Friday, August 11, a victim reported she was robbed and assaulted at gun and knife point by a pair of suspects. Thanks to the victim’s description, officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 14, 2023

Investigators said on Friday, someone told police she was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint and knifepoint by two men. They said it happened on Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte between 2 and 3 a.m. Friday.

Police said they used her description to find the suspects’ car and tried to pull it over. The car sped away from officers, who chased it until it came to a stop a short time later.

The suspects inside got out and were arrested by police. CMPD said those arrests were made just hours after the reported assault.

Jail records show the pair faces multiple charges.

19-year-old Morgan III is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault individual with disabilities, and sexual battery.

41-year-old Morgan is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony assault individual with disabilities.

Channel 9 is asking police if the two are related.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

