2 arrested after assaulting, robbing victim with metal pipe in Pioneer Square

A man and a woman were arrested Friday evening after they repeatedly hit a man with a metal pipe, then robbed him, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police arrived in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue South, in the Pioneer Square neighborhood, where they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old victim told police he was assaulted by a man and a woman, both of whom were known to the victim, while inside an apartment building.

According to police, an argument between the victim and a 37-year-old man resulted in the suspect punching the victim and hitting him in the head and face with a metal pipe.

A second suspect, a 36-year-old woman, reportedly punched the victim in the face before he lost consciousness.

The victim said he woke to find his personal belongings were missing.

Officers were able to recover the metal pipe used in the incident, as well as some of the victim’s items.

Police searched the area for the suspects and located them nearby.

The female suspect was arrested for robbery. The male suspect was also arrested for robbery after a brief pursuit on foot.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.