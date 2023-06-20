2 arrested in Atlanta after robbery of Macon AT&T store, deputies say

A robbery at an AT&T store in Macon resulted in two men being arrested in Atlanta last week, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on June 14, two men entered an AT&T store on Riverside Drive in Macon and flashed their guns at employees, demanding iPhones and iPads.

After getting an unclear number of items, the two men, identified as 26-year-old Gary Johnson III of Macon and 23-year-old Julian Bowman of Marietta, took off from the store.

Both Johnson and Bowman were later arrested at a home on Amhurst Parkway in Atlanta.

Both men were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery and probation violation; he is being held without bond. Bowman was charged with theft by receiving stolen property; he was released on a $5940.00 bond.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

