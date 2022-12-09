2 arrested on attempted murder charges in wake of stabbing near Galena

Dec. 9—GALENA, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies located and arrested two suspects on attempted murder charges after a woman arrived at a Joplin hospital with stab wounds Thursday morning.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the woman, whose name has not been released, was stabbed at a property north of Galena.

An investigation by the sheriff's office led to the arrests of 49-year-old Steven D. Tyner, of Columbus, Kansas, and Ivy C. Simpson. 23, of Webb City.

Tyner, who has a prior conviction for attempted manslaughter and is required to register as a violent offender, was being held at the Cherokee County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, rape, possession of methamphetamine and violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Simpson was being held at the jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff's office said the victim in the case was released from the hospital later in the day after treatment of her wounds.