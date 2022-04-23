2 arrested after attempted robbery, shootout in south Seattle

Two people were arrested after an attempted robbery and reported shootout Friday night in South Seattle.

Officers were called to 16th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shootout started as a robbery.

A suspect tried to rob a person inside a business and then the victim chased the robbery suspect outside, police said.

Police said the suspect and victim fired shots at each other but no one was injured.

Both were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

