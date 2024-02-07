2 arrested on auto theft charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman have been arrested on auto theft charges and two stolen vehicles have been recovered.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said on Tuesday, Feb. 6, detectives spotted a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the 400 block of Brookview Estates Drive. The truck was reportedly stolen from Whitsett Road on Monday, Feb. 5.

As detectives conducted surveillance on the truck, they saw 27-year-old Jose Duran making repeated visits to the truck. They then saw him get into the passenger seat of a Nissan Sentra with a temporary tag that was being driven by a woman, according to investigators.

Authorities said the temporary tag was listed to a Nissan Murano. When officers tried to stop the Sentra, it sped off, prompting officers to utilize an MNPD helicopter to monitor the Sentra from the air.

The Sentra eventually pulled into the McMurray Manor Apartments complex on Nolensville Pike where Duran got out and tried to runaway, but was apprehended. Police said they also found a gun in the backpack Duran was carrying.

The Sentra, meanwhile, left the apartment complex and crashed at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and April Lane. Detectives discovered it was stolen from the 100 block of Thompson Lane on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Police said the driver of the stolen Sentra, identified as 28-year-old Jillian Gibson, was taken into custody. Officers also searched the car and found a catalytic converter and burglary tools inside.

Duran is charged with two counts of auto theft, possession of burglary tools, unlawful gun possession, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Metro Jail on a $60,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, he was free on a $10,000 bond stemming from an auto theft case from November 2022, according to investigators.

Gibson has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, auto theft, felony evading arrest, unlawful gun possession, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor meth possession.

