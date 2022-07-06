2 arrested in beating, robbery of man in Pittsburg

Jul. 6—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two men from Arma, Kansas, were stopped and arrested by police after a robbery Saturday night in Pittsburg.

Jeffrey D. Broyles, 45, and Matthew A. Broyles, 38, were being held over the weekend at the Crawford County Jail on $50,000 bonds in connection with the beating and robbing of a 32-year-old man shortly before 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Amber Drive in Pittsburg.

Police officers called to the scene located the victim, who had injuries to his face that he reported having been inflicted by four men who took his wallet and left the area in a black truck. He told police that one of the suspects had pointed a gun at him.

The victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg before being transferred to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he was later reported to be in stable condition.

Police stopped a truck matching the vehicle description provided by the victim and arrested Jeffrey and Matthew Broyles. A third suspect in the truck escaped on foot during the traffic stop and on Tuesday was still being sought by police.

A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department said Jeffrey Broyles, who is a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a handgun. He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a felon. Police said Matthew Broyles was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

