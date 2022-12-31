2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows

Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car.

Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car.

In body camera footage released to Channel 2 Action News, officers can be heard telling the driver that he’ll only receive a ticket if there is a small amount of marijuana in the car. The officer proceeds to ask the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Freeman, to step out of his car so he can make sure that is not a large amount of marijuana inside.

Freeman can be seen hesitating and reaching towards his waistband several times, prompting the officer to pull out his Taser. He never fires the Taser.

Eventually, the officer pulls Freeman out of the car and detains him in handcuffs. While searching Freeman, the officer finds two loaded guns in the area Freeman was reaching towards while he was in the car.

Officers found 2.4 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of marijuana and 23 oxycodone pills in the car.

When searching the passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Chanele Lamb, officers found 89 MDMA pills.

Freeman was determined to be a convicted felon and was arrested on several drug and gun charges, as well as obstruction. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Lamb was charged with several drug violations and obstruction. She has since been released from the Fulton County Jail.

