2 arrested after body belonging to missing Georgia man found in overgrown field

Police in south Georgia have arrested two men in connection to another man’s disappearance.

Glynn County police said family members reported 51-year-old Michael Dittman missing on St. Simons Island.

The family hadn’t seen or heard from Dittman since May 1. Five days later, police later found Dittman’s body in an overgrown field in in unincorporated Glynn County.

Police later arrested 36-year-old Donald Lawrence and 30-year-old Alexander Heiman. Both men face charges of concealing the death of another person.

It is unclear if the three men knew each other. An autopsy will be performed on Dittman at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Lawrence and Heiman remain at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glynn County Police Detective Edgy at 912-554-7807 or the tip line at 912-264-1333.

