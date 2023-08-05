2 arrested after Boston police find loaded revolver, 35 ammunition rounds during traffic stop

Two Chelsea residents were arrested after police found a loaded illegal gun, ammunition and plastic bags of marijuana inside a vehicle during a traffic stop of an unlicensed driver late Friday night, police said.

Alexis Andrades, 28, and Luis Romero 21, both of Chelsea were arrested around 11 p.m. Friday, police said. Andrades was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Romero was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Boston police officers were patrolling the area of Bennington Street when they saw a motor vehicle with excessive window tint, police said.

“Officers conducted a CJIS inquiry of the motor vehicle, which revealed that the owner of the vehicle did not have an active license,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 254 Havre St..

The officers were able to make contact with both occupants, and learned that the driver did not have an active license.

Officers requested both occupants, later identified as Andrades and Romero, to exit the vehicle.

“After further investigation, officers located a loaded firearm, multiple loose rounds of ammunition, and plastic bags believed to be containing marijuana from inside the vehicle,” police said. “The firearm was later determined to be a .357 Magnum Revolver loaded with five rounds, and 35 rounds of loose ammunition.”

Andrades and Romero are expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

