2 arrested after breaking and entering, attempted theft in Darke County

Two people are facing charges after attempted theft in Darke County early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of Greenville Celina Road in reference to a breaking and entering in progress, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene they located Joseph Martin, 29, of Dayton and Karina Brown, 27, of Winchester, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed Martin attempted to steal a trailer and several other items on the property. He also jumped a security fence to gain access to other property. Deputies arrived on scene before any theft could occur.

Martin was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony theft. Brown was arrested and charged with felony obstructing justice.



