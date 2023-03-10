2 arrested in Brighton Costco cognac theft, believed to be tied to other alcohol heists

GREEN OAK TWP. — Two suspects believed to be connected to a string of liquor thefts across southeast Michigan were arrested in Livingston County Thursday after trying to steal high-end cognac from a retailer.

Green Oak Township police found three suspects at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Costco store at 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd. As police arrived, all three suspects fled with merchandise on foot before entering a vehicle and attempting to leave the scene before being stopped by officers, police said in a release.

Police found nine bottles of Remy Martin cognac worth $671.91. Officers determined that one of the suspects assaulted a Costco employee when confronted about the theft, the release said.

Officers determined that two of the suspects were involved in a similar incident at the store on Monday where $701.88 worth of alcohol was stolen. They are also suspected in thefts at several other similar type stores in southeast Michigan, police said.

One suspect was released after it was determined she had no knowledge of or involvement in the theft Thursday. Two suspects are awaiting arraignment for charges of organized retail fraud, unarmed robbery and second degree retail fraud.

The incident is not believed to be related to the theft at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak in January.

The Green Oak Township Police Department was assisted by the Brighton Police Department, Michigan State Police and Livingston County Central Dispatch.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 2 arrested in Brighton Costco cognac theft believed to be tied to other heists