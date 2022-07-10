2 arrested after car reported stolen months ago, spotted at Ga. convenience store

A car theft in Tallapoosa led to the arrest of one woman and the recovery of a vehicle.

On Friday, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was flagged down about a car being stolen.

The deputy was told that the car had been reported stolen seven months ago.

The driver of the car was spotted sitting at the gas pumps at the Shell station at US Highway 78 and Highway 100.

Officials said the deputy pulled in front of the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer and was able to verify that the car was stolen.

The driver, Stephanie Mixon, was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and forgery.

The passenger in the car was arrested on an outstanding warrant not related to the incident.

The car was returned to the owner.

