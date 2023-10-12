2 arrested after carjacking

Oct. 12—HIGH POINT — Two men were arrested and another was being sought following a carjacking after a motorist was robbed at an ATM in north High Point Wednesday night.

Just after 10:45 p.m., as a motorist in a gray 1994 Lexus 400 was taking cash out of the Cash Points ATM in the 1110 block of Eastchester Drive, two men got out of a black Mazda that was parked nearby, pointed pistols and demanded his money and keys, the High Point Police Department said. The motorist handed over the money he had just withdrawn and the keys to his Lexus.

The two men got into the Lexus and drove north on Eastchester toward Wendover Avenue, and the black Mazda followed them, police said.

Officers spotted the stolen Lexus at Wendover Avenue and Gisbourne Drive and chased it, and the Lexus soon crashed near Riverbend Road.

The driver, Nolan Abrams, 23, of Greensboro was pulled from the vehicle and arrested, while the passenger, Xavier Hibbler, 23, of Greensboro, got out and ran away.

A police dog was able to find Hibbler, who had the stolen money with him, police said.

The two pistols used in the robbery were found in the car.

Abrams was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, assault by pointing a gun and felony fleeing to elude law enforcement, police report.

Hibbler's knee was injured in the wreck, and he was treated and released from an area hospital. Hibbler was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun, according to police.

Hibbler and Abrams were being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

The person who was driving the black Mazda remains at large, police said Thursday. Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous yet still collect any reward offered.