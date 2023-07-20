2 arrested in carjacking of Uber driver in Homewood North

Two people have been arrested in the carjacking of an Uber driver in Homewood North.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking at Kedron Street and Sterrett Street, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

They spoke with a male Uber driver who said he picked up two males and drove them to their destination, where they forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint and drove off. The driver was not hurt.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle into Penn Hills. The vehicle eventually went up onto a curb and crashed into a light pole. The driver and passenger allegedly bailed and were both quickly apprehended by K9 units.

One of the K9s also located a discarded bb gun.

Both males, one juvenile and one adult, were arrested and face multiple charges.

