2 arrested in case of body found by crew on highway outside of Alexandria last week

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a person whose body was found last week by a crew mowing grass on La. Highway 1.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a person whose body was found last week by a crew mowing grass on La. Highway 1.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Rochaune L. Prenell, 42, of Alexandria. A news release states he appears to have died from gunshot wounds, but results from an autopsy are pending.

Detectives identified Donald Ray Sias Jr., 32, as a person of interest as they worked the case, the release reads. They served a search warrant at his home in the 1700 block of Kilkenney Lane in Alexandria before arresting Sias and booking him Friday in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a contempt warrant for non-support and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Otha Lee Tatum Sr., 39, was identified as another suspect, it reads. He was arrested Monday and booked into jail on charges of obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

Detectives also again arrested Sias, who still was in jail, on charges of second-degree murder, carjacking, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

Both men remain in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Body found: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Rapides Station area

Alexandria homicide: Two teen boys arrested after weekend slaying of Alexandria man

Tatum's bail was set at $125,000, while Sias' was set at $1,226,000. No bail was set on the contempt warrant, however.

The release states the investigation is "active and ongoing." Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Hagan at 318-473-6727, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or their local law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Body found last week ID'd as Rochaune Prenell; 2 Alexandria men arrested