2 arrested in Centralia for trafficking fentanyl, meth

Two men were arrested Tuesday in possession of 8 pounds of methamphetamine and 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills, the Centralia Police Department announced Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), made up of members from the Centralia and Chehalis police departments, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

On Tuesday, JNET officers conducted a traffic stop on a car that was heading north on Interstate 5 near mile marker 81.

When contacting the driver of the car, actions of the other occupants of the car “raised the suspicion” of a JNET detective, according to police.

A K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs.

JNET members obtained a search warrant for the car and found around 8 pounds of methamphetamine and 10,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

A 47-year-old Bremerton man and a 50-year-old Seabeck man were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail.

Anyone with information involving the two men and their drug involvement is encouraged to contact JNET supervisor Detective Sergeant Tracy Murphy at (360) 330-7680.

