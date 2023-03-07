2 arrested, charged in deadly University City shooting

Two men were arrested in a deadly shooting last summer in University City, police said.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 5. Officers found 25 year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern shot and killed on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police said Zion Brown, 21, and Kenneth Cathcart, 25, were arrested Monday. Brown was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cathcart was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Pearson is the lead on this case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

