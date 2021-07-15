2 arrested, charged with June murder in Columbia, Howard police say

Jul. 14—Howard County police have charged two people with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was shot in Columbia last month and later died of his injuries, the department announced Wednesday.

Quillon Ivan Long Jr., 20, and a 15-year-old, both of District Heights, were arrested Wednesday and are charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and related charges in connection to the death of Montez Case. The teenage boy, who police did not identify, is being charged as an adult, according to police.

In Maryland, children ages 14 and older are to be charged as adults if they are alleged to have committed a crime that, if done by an adult, is punishable by life in prison.

Police said officers responded to a call at 9:34 p.m. June 11 in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they found Case, of Columbia, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was in critical condition until June 13, when police said he died.

Police said Case had arranged online to sell a cellphone and met Long and the teenager near a convenience store. The two then attempted to rob Case, according to police, and he was shot.

Neither Long nor the teenager had gone through the booking process as of 3:30 p.m., and no details were available in electronic court records.