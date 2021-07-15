2 arrested, charged with June murder in Columbia, Howard police say

Erin Hardy, Howard County Times, Columbia, Md.
·1 min read

Jul. 14—Howard County police have charged two people with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was shot in Columbia last month and later died of his injuries, the department announced Wednesday.

Quillon Ivan Long Jr., 20, and a 15-year-old, both of District Heights, were arrested Wednesday and are charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and related charges in connection to the death of Montez Case. The teenage boy, who police did not identify, is being charged as an adult, according to police.

In Maryland, children ages 14 and older are to be charged as adults if they are alleged to have committed a crime that, if done by an adult, is punishable by life in prison.

Police said officers responded to a call at 9:34 p.m. June 11 in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they found Case, of Columbia, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was in critical condition until June 13, when police said he died.

Police said Case had arranged online to sell a cellphone and met Long and the teenager near a convenience store. The two then attempted to rob Case, according to police, and he was shot.

Neither Long nor the teenager had gone through the booking process as of 3:30 p.m., and no details were available in electronic court records.

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.