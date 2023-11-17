2 arrested, charged with murder in connection to missing 4-year-old Whitley County child

Two Williamsburg residents were arrested and face multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl, the Whitley County Sheriff Department announced Friday.

Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the disappearance of Chloe Darnel, the department wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

Officials said Chloe had been in Slaughter's custody and was originally reported missing from the Ova Lane/Canada Town community by family in late September.

Officials posted earlier on Wednesday they were searching for a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer they believed could be connected to the case and requested the public's help. The vehicle was located a day later, but neither Slaughter nor Chloe were found.

Officials later posted that Slaughter had been arrested Thursday night, but still had not been able to locate the child.

In a Friday update, officials said they had located remains they believed to be Chloe's and sent them to the medical examiner's office in Frankfort for confirmation and autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could come, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2 in Williamsburg charged with murder in case of missing 4-year-old