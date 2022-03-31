2 arrested, charged in shooting death of 18-year-old in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air

Two people have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air that left an 18-year-old dead.

Tymair Cox, 18, of Brookline, and Michael Morgan, 18, of Beltzhoover, have both been charged in the shooting.

Teron Williams, 18, was found shot in the area of Reifert Street on Feb. 23.

Officers rendered first aid before he could be taken to a local hospital. Police said Williams later died from his injuries.

Cox is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Morgan faces criminal homicide and conspiracy.

