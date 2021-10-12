2 arrested on charges of assaulting police, resisting arrest at Fort Ligonier Days

Oct. 12—A Virginia man was armed with a handgun and brass knuckles when police say they found him visibly drunk and leaning on a sign pole Saturday during Fort Ligonier Days. In a separate arrest, police charged a Unity man after a disturbance at a Ligonier bar during the event.

Ligonier Valley police said Ethan St. Clair Hall, 29, of Ridgeway, Va. was disarmed by officers at the police station as he reached for a 9 mm handgun hidden in his waistband as he was being processed.

Hall was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, prohibited offensive weapons, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, simple assault and making terroristic threats after the incident that started just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to court documents.

Police reported they also seized brass knuckles Hall was carrying when they searched him after seizing the handgun.

Sgt. James Friscarella reported that police noticed Hall holding himself up by leaning on a street sign pole at North Fairfield Street at Bank Alley. Friscarella said in court documents that Hall smelled of alcohol and was swaying as they tried to obtain his identification.

When they asked if there was a sober adult in the vicinity, police said he refused to provide further information so he was arrested and taken to the nearby police station to be processed.

Friscarella said Hall became combative at the police station where he began reaching for his waistband before being handcuffed. Officers seized a handgun from his waistband and the brass knuckles from a front pants pocket, Friscarella said.

Police reported Hall kicked an officer as he was put in a holding cell and threatened "to kill his whole family," according to court documents.

After spending the night in the county prison, Hall was released from the county prison Sunday on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 20.

Later Saturday, police arrested a 34-year-old Unity man outside of the Wicked Googly on the 200 block of West Main Street for assaulting a police officer, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and simple assault.

Police said Keith R. Long threatened to punch a female bartender inside after he was instructed to leave and became combative on the sidewalk. As police, including Chief John Berger, approached to investigate the disturbance, officer Ryan Hall reported Long became physical with officers and refused requests to identify himself.

Long was taken to the ground, where he was handcuffed and taken into custody. Long was ordered to jail after failing to post $20,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 20.

Neither Hall or Long had an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .