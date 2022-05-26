2 arrested after chase through Archdale

May 26—ARCHDALE — A woman who drove away from Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies and a man riding with her were arrested Wednesday after a chase that covered a total of about 20 miles, the sheriff's office said.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team initially pulled over the car in the area of Tom Hill Road in Archdale, but then the car sped away, a sheriff's office press release said.

Deputies chased after the car and eventually forced it to stop in the 10100 block of N. Main Street in Archdale, where the man got out and ran but was caught after a short pursuit by a police dog, the press release said.

Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.

Pamela Grey Frisby, 28, the driver, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, having no insurance, reckless driving, failure to stop at a steady red light, failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding. She was also served two outstanding orders for arrest. Her bond was set at $30,000 secured.

Justin Brent Moran, 32, was charged with resisting a public officer and was served an outstanding arrest order for parole violation. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.