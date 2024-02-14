2 arrested for child endangerment; drugs found by child’s medical equipment, Pittsburgh police say

Two people were arrested for child endangerment in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh police say members of its fugitive apprehension unit and members of the U.S. Marshals served two arrest warrants on the 500 block of Crawford Street, in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood, for a man wanted on charges filed by state police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department.

Lorenzo Stanley, 42, was arrested without incident.

After the arrest, police searched the home and saw crack cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana in plain view. Some of the drugs were reportedly close to medical equipment used by at least one of the twin 3-year-old boys who live in the home.

As a result of this search, Pittsburgh police filed additional charges against Stanley of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and drug crimes.

Police also decided to arrest the legal guardian of the children, Aniya Macon, 23. She’s charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person

The children were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Their current conditions are unknown.

Both Stanley and Macon were transported to Allegheny County Jail.

