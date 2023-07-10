2 arrested on child sex charges

Jul. 10—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A High Point man and a Thomasville man were arrested in Davidson County on Friday in unrelated investigations of reported sexual abuse of minors.

Avery Nickolas Rabon, 23, of High Point was charged with one count of felony first-degree statutory rape, one count of felony first-degree statutory sex offense, and one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor. His bond was set at $250,000 secured.

In October, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sex abuse of a child under 13. Following a forensic interview of the child at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville, Rabon was identified as a suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Robert Nicholas Thompson, 42, of Thomasville was charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. His bond was set at $40,000 secured.

In February, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office began investigating a report of sexual abuse in February 2022 of a juvenile under the age of 16. During the investigation, the juvenile attended a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville.