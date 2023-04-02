2 arrested after Clayton officials spot stolen car in movie theater parking lot

A city-wide operation led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen gun in Clayton County.

It was no April Fool’s joke when Clayton County deputies began their “Grand Theft Auto” operation on Apr.1.

Deputies were patrolling the AMC 24 theater parking lot searching for stolen cars.

Later that evening, deputies reportedly spotted a stolen 2020 Kia Altima in a parking space.

Authorities placed a stop stick underneath the tire, while the suspects, identified as Jayden Anderson and Camille Pledger, were inside the movie theater.

Deputies quickly surrounded the car, as soon as Anderson and Pledger entered the car.

The couple was arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Clayton officials also found a gun inside the car.

The pair was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

