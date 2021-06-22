2 arrested on complaints of rape, enabling child sexual abuse

Jun. 21—ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department detectives arrested a sex offender and an Enid mother on Friday afternoon after receiving a tip from Department of Human Services.

According to an EPD press release, DHS contacted Detective Sgt. Aaron Barber on Friday regarding a juvenile female involved in a dating relationship with an adult male sex offender.

Barber, Officer Walter Tuttle and Detective Brian Schwarzkopf began an investigation and were led to a residence in the 2700 block of East Eucalyptus.

Officers arrived and encountered 23-year-old Christian Jade Wyman, who was arrested for probable cause on a complaint of failure to register as a sex offender, according to the release.

During an interview with police, Wyman admitted to having sex with the girl when she was 13 years old, the release said. In addition, Wyman had nude images of the girl, now 14, on his phone.

Wyman intimated during the course of the interview that he was a victim because he didn't know how the girl would react if he attempted to end their relationship, the release said.

During the course of the investigation, Barber obtained information regarding the juvenile female's mother having knowledge of the inappropriate relationship, police said. The 47-year-old mother, unnamed to protect the identity of the girl, was interviewed and subsequently arrested on a complaint of enabling child sexual abuse.

At the time of Wyman's arrest, police found illegal narcotics on him, and drug paraphernalia and firearm ammunition were present within view inside the residence, according to EPD.

A search warrant was obtained for Wyman's residence, and during the search, more drug paraphernalia and a modified firearm were found, according to police.

Wyman was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape, possession of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Story continues

Wyman was charged with second-degree rape in 2017 when he was 19 after admitting to engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16. Messages containing sexual content between him and a then-15-year-old female student were discovered on a school-issued laptop, according to court documents.

An EPD detective interviewed the 15-year-old teenager and asked if she and Wyman had had sex, and the girl said they had.

Wyman pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2018, according to court documents, and was sentenced to 15 years with all but the first five years suspended, running concurrently with another charge from 2017 of false declaration of ownership in pawn. Wyman was charged with possession of child pornography in 2018, though that charge was dismissed with costs pursuant to the plea agreement.

Earlier this year, Wyman also was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm after former felony conviction and discharging a firearm in a public place.

He was scheduled for a bond appearance for the firearm charges on Monday afternoon.

