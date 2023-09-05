2 arrested in connection with Atlanta drive-by shooting that critically wounded woman
A man and woman were arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlanta that critically injured a woman.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Atlanta police were dispatched to 490 Whitehall Street SW in reference to a person being shot.
Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Detectives discovered through further investigation that an SUV drove to that location and someone opened fire on the victim’s car.
A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to officers and Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP located the SUV and arrested Joshua Crawford, 20, and Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford, 30.
Joshua Crawford was charged with aggravated assault and attempting to flee and elude police.
Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
They are both being held at the Fulton County Jail.
