2 arrested in connection to Cabrillo High School vandalism incident

Jun. 7—Two Lompoc men were arrested on suspicion of hate crime-related vandalism charges in connection to an incident at Cabrillo High School in which several buildings were damaged with graffiti and paint, a sheriff's spokeswoman reported Monday.

Luke Quezada and Shane Monroe, both 18, were arrested on suspicion of charges that include commission of a hate crime, felony vandalism, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to an investigation that began on May 31, according to Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Zick said Quezada and Monroe were booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail and released in compliance with Emergency Rule 4 — a pandemic-era court rule that sets $0 bail for low-level offenses as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A third Lompoc man — 18-year-old Martin Perez — was arrested Friday in connection to the vandalism, according to Zick.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism at Cabrillo High, located in the 4300 block of Constellation Road, at about 6 a.m. May 31. Upon arrival, deputies located damage that included racial slurs painted on walls, over murals and on windows, according to Zick. In addition, Zick said concrete was poured in front of classroom doors in an attempt to prevent them from opening.

"What occurred at Cabrillo High School wasn't a prank," Sheriff Bill Brown said last week. "It was a premeditated and despicable hate crime that shocked the conscious of the school and our entire community. Let this send a strong message to the others who were involved in this hateful and destructive crime that they will be brought to justice."

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office will share updates if additional arrests are made, according to Zick.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Cabrillo High school resource officer Deputy Dennis Thomas at 805-681-4171 or by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org. Those who want to submit anonymous information can visit www.sbsheriff.org to provide a tip.