2 arrested in connection to carjacking in Sioux Falls

Nearly five years ago, DeepMind, one of Google's more prolific AI-centered research labs, debuted AlphaFold, an AI system that can accurately predict the structures of many proteins inside the human body. Since then, DeepMind has improved on the system, releasing an updated and more capable version of AlphaFold -- AlphaFold 2 -- in 2020. Today, DeepMind revealed that the newest release of AlphaFold, the successor to AlphaFold 2, can generate predictions for nearly all molecules in the Protein Data Bank, the world's largest open access database of biological molecules.