2 arrested in connection with deadly north Charlotte shooting

Police arrested two people in connection with a deadly north Charlotte shooting in December.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators, on Dec. 17, 2022, 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris was shot on Valeview Lane. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

On Monday, police said they identified two suspects in the case. Michael Fulwiley, 20, was found on Friday and arrested in Columbia, South Carolina. He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

PREVIOUS: Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Detectives said Saniya Heard, 20, turned herself in to CMPD headquarters on Saturday. She’s been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact of murder.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS. Det. James is the lead detective on the case. You can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Taco Bell employee shot multiple times by customer, officials say)