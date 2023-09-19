2 arrested in connection with dealing narcotics, cocaine
2 arrested in connection with dealing narcotics, cocaine
2 arrested in connection with dealing narcotics, cocaine
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Plus, snag a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener for just $10.
For the 2024 model year, the choices for the gasoline-powered CX-30 are many and varied, with eight trims ranging from $26,370 to $38,175 with destination
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Your body will thank you, but your wallet might appreciate one of the cheaper options out there.
Looking for a great deal on a portable car vacuum? The number 1 option on Amazon is on sale for more than half off today, lowering the price to just $19.59.
Welcome to transitional weather heaven.
After several messy months in court, and with her claiming she's running out of money, the estranged couple reach an agreement to end their marriage after 18 years.
Renee Miller examines murky situations that have fantasy football managers wondering what to believe after two weeks of action.
It's an all-time low for the M2-enabled device.
In terms of sci-fi themes, The Talos Principle 2 is way closer to the original Star Trek than Picard.
The biggest news stories this morning: How social engineering takes advantage of your kindness, Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves after nearly 20 years, MS Paint gets update.
As a tech reviewer, I've checked out a lot of headphones — the juice these produce is seriously ridiculous. Snag them for under $20.
Amazon has rolled out a new Kindle Scribe sale, taking up to 22 percent off the stylus-equipped ereader for Prime members.
Update: Crowdstrike has now officially confirmed the deal. As we previously reported, Crowdstrike will merge Bionic's tech with its Falcon product. "The cloud is cybersecurity’s new battleground, yet the industry’s answer to-date has been disjointed point security tools or ‘platforms’ with multiple consoles and agents,” George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO at CrowdStrike, said in a statement.
Netgear just announced a new flagship router, the Orbi 970, that’s absolutely brimming with features. The router supports the newest Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard and ships in a quad-band format, so it also handles other streaming bands like Wi-Fi 6, 5 and 2.4. It boasts speeds up to 27 Gbps and “high-performance antennas” for 360-degree coverage, with mesh satellite devices available for an even larger wireless footprint.
ANKA, an Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform for African businesses, has raised $5 million. The pre-Series A extension round is a mix of equity and debt; last January, ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raised $6.2 million. In a statement, ANKA said it will use the fresh investment to strengthen product development and expand services, particularly in its key markets: Nigeria, Kenya and the U.S.
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.