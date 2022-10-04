2 arrested in connection with fatal Keizer home invasion

Crime brief.

Detectives with the Keizer Police Department on Tuesday arrested two individuals they allege were coconspirators in the fatal Sept. 4 Keizer home invasion.

The 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Salem were, arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree, according to the Keizer Police Department. Police did not release the names of the two individuals.

On Sept. 4, an individual sleeping in a house on Mayfield Place North woke up to someone inside the house, according to police. The person fired his weapon, striking and killing Aaron Scott Gage, 30, of Salem.

Keizer officers arrived at the home at about 2:20 a.m. in response to reports of a gunshot wound.

Police later said the burglars targeted and broke into the residence because they believed it was vacant.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police arrest 2 people for home invasion in Keizer, Oregon