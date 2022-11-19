2 arrested in connection to illegally selling drugs at liquor store

Nov. 18—Two employees of Tommy's Liquor were arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics and illegally gambling, according to a news release from the California department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Raghid Makhlouf and Johnnie Bernard Sanders sold drugs to undercover agents, the news release added. Makhlouf was arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine and conspiracy while Sanders was booked on suspicion of possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine. An unidentified store clerk gave an "illegal online gambling payout," the news release added.

The investigation began after the community told their concerns to police. Any potential penalties for Tommy's Liquor, 2501 South Chester Ave., could range from a fine to revocation of the license, the news release.

The Bakersfield Police Department helped in this investigation.