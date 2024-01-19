2 arrested in connection to local cocaine trafficking investigation

Two people are in custody after three search warrants were executed in Miami County on Thursday.

The search warrants were the results of a months-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine in the county and were executed on Skylark Drive in Troy and both South Street and Garbry Drive in Piqua, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

>> 2 arrested after crystal meth, firearms found during search

Rico Edwards, 40 of Piqua, and Danielle Holloway, 31, of Sidney, were both taken into custody during the searches.

Edwards was booked in the Miami County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and possessing a weapon while under disability.

>> Speed trailers to be installed in multiple Dayton school zones

Holloway was booked on possession of narcotics and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also seized approximately half of a kilo in cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, a 9mm pistol, digital scales, drug packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and around $10,000 in cash during the search.

The investigation is ongoing.