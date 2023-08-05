2 arrested in connection with Morgan Bauer disappearance, Porterdale police say

Porterdale police announced two people were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Morgan Bauer in 2017.

Bauer, 19 at the time, had come to the Atlanta metro area in 2016 after moving from South Dakota. She disappeared two weeks later in Porterdale, in Newton County.

Now, the Porterdale Police Department said two people were arrested in different parts of the country, connected to the crime.

According to officers, Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, Cali. and faces multiple charges, including felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony concealing a death, and tampering with evidence.

Additionally, Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Ill., facing two charges for felony concealing a death and felony tampering with evidence.

“Porterdale Police Officers obtained arrest warrants and two persons have been arrested in this ongoing investigation. Investigators are still actively investigating the case and it is continuing to develop,” the department said in a statement.

At the end of July, federal agents assisted Porterdale police and various other law enforcement agencies in a search of a residence, looking for items related to the case.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several tents set up in a wooded area near a large home. Police released video of FBI agents slowly combing the property in grid formation.

Police said a new search warrant was issued based on new details that recently came to light. Officers said after that “items of evidentiary value” had been found at the house on Broad Street during their search.

After Bauer went missing, multiple law enforcement agencies got involved and family members spoke to news outlets to share more information about the missing teen.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News in 2017, Bauer’s mother, Sherri Sichmeller, said her daughter left their small town in search of a new, independent life. She had $20 to her name and was expecting a tax refund when she flew to Atlanta. Her plans didn’t work out.

“She was planning on staying with somebody that she had talked to on Craigslist,” Sichmeller said. She added that the agreement included cleaning the house for the roommates until Bauer got a job.

The arrangement lasted one night, according to Sichmeller. Text message conversations between Bauer and her best friend indicated a falling out of sorts between the roommates.

Police Chief Jason Cripps said in the arrest announcement that he was grateful for the help of the other agencies and that the case was still developing.

