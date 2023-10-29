2 arrested in connection to Phoenix stabbing that killed a man, injured another

Phoenix Police are looking into what led up to a stabbing that killed a man and injured another on Saturday night.

At around 7:30 p.m. near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, officers responded to reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man who had been stabbed several times.

That's when the shooting report turned into a stabbing investigation.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was found with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victims and that several others were seen running from the scene to a nearby home.

Officers were pointed in the direction of the home and called for residents to come out. That's when 18-year-old Nicolas Rios and 37-year-old Nicole Martinez came out of the home.

"After speaking to witnesses, officers learned Rios was identified as the person who stabbed the victims. Another witness saw Martinez place a knife inside a vehicle parked nearby," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "After completing interviews and reviewing evidence, preliminary information suggests Rios and Martinez were with a group that became involved in a physical fight with another group of neighbors regarding a previous incident. During the fight, Rios stabbed both victims and ran back to his home. The knife believed to be used by Rios was found inside the vehicle which was placed there by Martinez."

Rios was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and Martinez was booked on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence.

Map of where the incident happened: